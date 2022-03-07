Inside Russian brothers’ war with Matiang’i and immigration

Fred Matiang'i

Kenya's Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i. In January 2020, he declared two Russian siblings a danger to Kenya’s interests, and ordered that they be deported.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

For nearly a quarter of a century, Kenya has hosted Artur Mildov, a Russian national whose relationship with local laws has been complicated for most of that time.

