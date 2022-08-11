Inside Kenya Kwanza media centre at Catholic University of Eastern Africa

Located some 10 Kilometers from the Nairobi Central Business District, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) is hosting Kenya Kwanza Coalition's media centre.

The institution recently held the 2022 presidential debate that Azimio's Raila Odinga gave a wide berth. Its auditorium has the podium where Kenya Kwanza officials will stand when issuing all formal communication regarding the elections. This is the very podium, where if Dr Ruto were to address Kenyans regarding the state of the elections and results, he will be standing.

Yet, Thursday evening, if DP were to make his way here, the venue would be witnessing a hive of activities -or at least there would be signs of a venue priming to host a worthy contender in the just-concluded voting whose tallying is underway. The auditorium would be brimming with his supporters. But there was none.

Elections in Kenya, having turned bloody in 2007, are always viewed as a matter of life and death. With CUEA hosting such a strategic venue, nobody goes in without security checks.

Accreditation cards

Earlier, the communications team had asked journalists to get accreditation to access the venue. Nobody goes through the gate without accreditation cards.

The facility has more than one gate. But the guards are under "strict instructions" to direct everyone on the gates to use.

Dennis Itumbi addressing journalists at the Kenya Kwanza Communication centre at Catholic University of Eastern Africa on August 11, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"Do you have our accreditation cards, ensure they are on your necks all the time," a security guard told us.

Past the gate is a parking lot which has a few vehicles.

The auditorium is barely empty. Apart from a few loyalists milling around, Nation.Africa learnt that it has not witnessed much activity.

Receptionists intimated to Nation.Africa that no prominent Kenya Kwanza allied political leaders had visited. Only Mr Dennis Otumbi, a strategist and a highly placed member of the team, walked past the door around 9.30pm.

Victory

Little to no razzmatazz characterised the centre since Kenya Kwanza camp has been alleging victory in the polls.

At 7.30pm, the podium, where DP William Ruto and the presidential aspirant of the coalition, or whoever would be talking to the media, on any development in this camp would stand, was being prepared. Flags of various parties of the Kenya Kwanza coalition were being mounted.

Two Kenyan flags are placed on the dais. Yellow banner with the coalition's theme colours and writing decorated the podium. Most of the maroon seats were unoccupied, with just a handful filled with the coalition's loyalists.

"Ruto for President Communication Centre", in front of these writings, some of them would occasionally take selfies.