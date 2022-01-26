Otieno Kajwang

Mr Otieno Kajwang’ during the launch of his bid for ODM vice-chairmanship at Sunset Hotel in Kisumu in January 2014. 

Inside the family fight for Otieno Kajwang’ millions

By  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Case filed in a Nairobi court has also been stalled by disagreements over the valuation of the estate.
  • Kajwang’, famous for his “Bado Mapambano” protest song, died in November 2014 at Nairobi’s Mater Hospital.

Seven years after the death of former Homa Bay Senator Gerald Otieno Kajwang’, his estate remains untouched because his family is yet to agree on how the property will be shared out.

