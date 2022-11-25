Infotrak's Angela Ambitho gets new role

Infotrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho is the new President of the World Association for Public Opinion Research, Sub-Saharan Africa chapter.

Ms Ambitho was picked during the global association’s 75th annual conference that was held in Dubai.

In a press statement, WAPOR said Ms Ambitho, whose experience in opinion polling spans several decades, will be in charge of the association whose secretariat will be based in Nairobi.

In her speech following the appointment, Ms Ambitho said opinion polling is a great tool that can be used to grow the democratic space in African continent.

“She emphasised the growing importance that opinion polling continues to play in enhancing democratic governance across the globe and added that calls to elevate the voices of ordinary citizens is growing… and without opinion polls, one cannot know what the public thinks, feels, or believes,” read the statement.

WAPOR said she will play a critical role in developing opinion poll research in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The utilisation of opinion polls is relatively low in most African countries, according to a recent research. Respondents involved in the interview indicated that stakeholders must allocate ample time and resources to develop it.

The African chapter of the association has members from over forty of the forty-eight countries that constitute the Sub-Saharan region.