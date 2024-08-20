India labels Oct 7 attack on Israel terrorism, urges humanitarian corridor in Gaza

India admits October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militant group was terrorism, but says a sustainable humanitarian corridor in Gaza is needed to alleviate the crisis there due to the ongoing war.

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas should be condemned, but argued humanitarian laws must be observed in dealing with the issue.

“India’s position has been that October 7 was an act of terrorism, and we cannot condone hostage taking,” he told journalists in New Delhi on Monday.

“But it is also our position that, in dealing with it, it’s imperative to be very sensitive to and conscious of the civilian casualties. We know there’s ongoing negotiations on hostage versus prisoner swapping, but we are very concerned about the state that appertains to Gaza. There’s a need to create a sustainable humanitarian corridor and there should be relief and rehabilitation provided to those affected.”

Two-state solution

He said India has, for a long time, advocated the two-state solution, a position taken by many other countries across the world including Kenya, to create the state of Palestine existing side by side with Israel.

“We had Palestinian diplomatic presence in India as far back as 1976, initially as PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organisation),” he said.

Dr Jaishankar was speaking to journalists from the Indo-Pacific region who are on a Quad familiarisation tour of the country. The Quad is a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and America. Quad countries share a commitment to uphold a free, open, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific region, based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law and rule-based international order.

His call came as Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza, resulting in civilian deaths, displacement, and destruction of homes. Rocket fire by Palestinian armed groups toward Israel was also reported.

At least 40,000 people have died in Gaza since the war began, a day after Israelis were caught off-guard on October 7 by Hamas and killed 1,139 people, including 815 civilians. Hamas also took 251 people hostage during the initial attack on Israel.

On August 15, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described as unimaginable and overwhelming the situation in Gaza, “due to recurring failures by the Israeli Defence Forces to comply with the rules of war.”

The UN says at least 10,627 children have been killed in 10 months, from among the total number of civilians killed there. More than 170,000 people are sheltering at 122 IDP sites, makeshift shelters and collective centres affected by the August 16 evacuation order issued by the Israeli military, according to the Site Management Working Group.

Violations and destruction

But the entry of commercial food cargo into Gaza increased in July, compared with June, according to reports by the Famine Early Warnings System Network.

“The scale of the Israeli military’s destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship is deeply shocking. Our Office has documented serious violations of IHL (international humanitarian law) by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including the armed wing of Hamas,” Türk said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also condemned the “continued loss of life in Gaza,” and reiterated the “urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages… the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza.”