India confirms first case of bat-borne Nipah Virus after boy dies

In this photograph taken on July 9, 2021 a chiropterologist holds a greater mouse-eared bat in his hand in Noyal-Muzillac.


Photo credit: Amélie Bottollier-Depois | AFP
By  Leon Lidigu

 The Indian government says that a 12-year-old boy who tested positive for Nipah Virus (NiV) & presented features of encephalitis and myocarditis passed away. 

