India confirms first case of bat-borne Nipah Virus after boy dies

The Indian government says that a 12-year-old boy who tested positive for Nipah Virus (NiV) & presented features of encephalitis and myocarditis passed away.

This comes after scientists from the National Institute of Virology which is based in Pune, India disclosed that they had found NiV antibodies in two species of bats in the state of Maharashtra in the country.

“This time round, the virus was found in some species at a cave in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra,” officials said.

The virus which is on the top ten priority list of pathogens identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) was first reported in Kozhikode district of Kerala, South India on May 19, 2018.

The Asian country had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

Nipah then reappeared in 2019 but the infection was contained to just the lone index case, who survived the infection.

In an official address, Kerala State Health Minister Veena George explained that the child died at 5am on Sunday.

Special team

“Pune NIV has confirmed that the sample was Nipah positive. All primary contacts were identified and are being isolated. There is a special team already in place,” she said.

According to experts, NiV is a zoonotic disease that is naturally transmitted from vertebrate animals to humans while human-to-human transmission has also been documented.

It was first discovered among pig farmers in Malaysia after which the disease went ahead to show up in Siliguri, West Bengal, India in 2001 and again in 2007.

Historically, the virus had largely remained in a cluster, meaning it was mostly confined to an area, and affected those that came in close contact to the patients, the experts said.

Dr Ruchir Patel, who is based in Nairobi and is keen on virology in a telephone interview explained that since Covid-19 started, so many sub-variants and viral infections are developing.

Viral illnesses

“India has handled it very well in the past but as of now we do not have very much information.

The symptoms are like for any other respiratory viral illnesses like nausea, vomiting, cough, cold, with breathing difficulty, along with severe dehydration,” he says.

The expert further adds that NiV preventive measures are similar for other viral infections.

“Frequent washing of hands and avoiding places which are infested by bats.

It’s not advisable to feed on fruits from trees the bats may be residing in.

For treatment it varies and there is none specifically available.