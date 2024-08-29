Inaugural awards to celebrate NGOs with outstanding milestones

Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru have the lion's share of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the country, a report has shown.

The report by the NGOs regulator, Public Benefit Organisations Regulatory Authority (PBORA), formerly the NGOs Board, indicated that Nairobi leads with 1,192 NGOs, Kisumu (421) and Nakuru (385).

On the other hand, Bomet (67) and Elgeyo Marakwet (71) have the least number of NGOs implementing projects in the devolved units.

The report further indicated that the NGOs received Sh196 billion in funding last year with North America pumping in about half of the funding.

According to the report, organisations focusing on health received a third of the funding with Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru leading in the number of the NGOs.

The development comes at a time when the Authority has launched nominations for inaugural NGOs Awards to shine light on the incredible work being done by the NGOs across Kenya.

PBORA acting Director-General Lindon Otieno said North America formed 45.2 per cent of the total inflows for NGOs followed by Europe with 38.6 per cent while 21.7 per cent of the funds received came from Africa.

NGOs annual returns

According to the report, which is based on NGOs annual returns to the authority in 2023, showed that organisations that focus on health received 33.4 per cent of the total funds donated followed by those focusing on children at 11.1 per cent and relief interventions at 10.23 per cent.

Mr Otieno underscored the importance of NGOs in the country, saying the sector employed 79,350 people and is thus a significant player in Kenya’s development.

Regarding the awards slated for November, he said NGOs, civil rights leaders, journalists and celebrities with humanitarian courses will be honoured at the inaugural event.

The regulator has partnered with Awesome Concepts Limited, which is at the forefront of the Awards, for the event set to recognise outstanding contributions in 23 categories with winners set to receive different prizes and a permanent badge for use in online and offline communication materials.

The categories will honour diverse organisations and people- from NGOs, journalists, celebrities with humanitarian causes to change makers- with an aim of recognizing the tireless efforts of individuals and organisations dedicated to improving lives, making a lasting impact on society.

“The NGOs Awards 2024 thus offer a unique opportunity to shine a light on the incredible work being done by NGOs across Kenya,” said Mr Otieno.

“This is not just a celebration but a call to action, encouraging others to join in the mission of transforming our communities,” he added.

Humanitarian efforts

The NGOs Awards 2024, which is set to take place in Nairobi on November 29, will bring together the finest NGOs, journalists, celebrities, donors, public benefit initiatives and community champions across Kenya.

Nominations for the inaugural NGOs Awards opened today and will run through September 30, 2024. Organisations and individuals can log in into www.ngosawards.com to nominate themselves or nominate others.

Mr Leonard Ndungu, the Managing Director of Awesome Concepts Limited, the organisers of the event, said Nairobi was chosen because it is the hub of NGOs in the region and is at the core of humanitarian efforts.

“Change makers are vital in society and their stories of resilience, innovation, and dedication serve as an inspiration to all Kenyans. This event aims not to just recognise changemakers and tell their stories, but also reward them,” said Mr Ndungu.