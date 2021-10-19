News

Prime

In prisoner escapes, the minds of escapees provide important clues

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

In the years leading up to Peter Kamau Ndung’u’s escape from Naivasha Maximum Security Prison, the death row inmate tried all he could to avoid the hangman’s noose.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.