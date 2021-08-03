Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

In Kenya, introverts are more likely to get short end of stick

Personality types

Introverts are like a slow website, they may load slowly but inside they have great content.

By  Bedan Kimani

What you need to know:

  • Introverts are reserved and dreamy; parents too are a bit aggressive when it comes to introverts.
  • Introverted males experience a lot of toxic masculinity from peers while females are ridiculed as snobs by boys and men.

Look around you. Wherever you are — in a matatu, at work, at school, or at any social event — there is always the talkative guy probably trying to score a beautiful lady, the silent guy who seems distracted and distant, and the one who seems to be a bit of both.

