Importers of used vehicles bemoan dollar shortage amid rush to beat age limit

Car dealers and individuals are rushing to beat the December 31 deadline for the importation of vehicles manufactured in 2016 in line with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) rule on age.

Car Importers Association of Kenya (CIAK) said while importers are rushing to beat the eight-year rule, which has traditionally driven up numbers as the year closes, a shortage of dollars has affected imports in the last three months.

“We have many importers bringing more cars this month of December to comply with the eight-year-rule, but the numbers are not as much as in previous years due to inflation and shortage of dollars” said CIAK chairman Peter Otieno.

He added: “We are rushing against time so that traders with 2016 registered vehicles are not locked out leading to losses of millions of shillings.”

The eight-year rule caught up with importers in 2014 when they were barred from bringing in more than 2,000 used motor vehicles.

This week, Kebs indicated that from January 1 next year, only second-hand vehicles that were registered on January 1, 2017 or later will be allowed into the country. The standards agency said this was in line with the eight-year age limit.

“We wish to notify all importers of used/second-hand motor vehicles, including returning residents, diplomatic staff and the general public, that in observance of clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000 on the eight (8) year age limit requirement, only Right Hand Drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose Year of First Registration is from January 1, 2017 and later shall be allowed into the country effective 1st January 2024,” Kebs stated.

The agency further stated that the imported vehicles are exported to comply with the Kenya Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, while those from countries where it has an inspection agency should have a Certificate of Roadworthiness.

The eight-year age limit on used vehicles was introduced to safeguard against the dumping of second-hand vehicles into the country.

There is a push by the East African Community to cut the age limit for imported cars into the region to five years to promote local assembly and cut carbon emissions.