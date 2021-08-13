Impact of ageism goes beyond workplaces

Have you ever experienced discrimination from an employer because of your age? Although we regard older employees as the most knowledgeable and experienced in specific fields of work, they are often overlooked compared with younger people with less experience.

Ageism mostly affects older people, because society feels they are incapable of doing certain tasks due to their age. The Equality Act 2010 bans age-based discrimination, but the law seems to have fallen on deaf ears as ageism against young and old has become rife in workplaces.

Leonard Wachira* (not his real name; the identities of interviewees have been concealed so they can speak freely about personal experiences in their former workplaces), a 60-year-old retiree in Thika, Kiambu County, had the challenge of delayed employment due to his age and physical stature.

Different tasks

“When I was 25 years old, many people at the companies I interviewed at often thought I was 20, because I looked very young and was short. They therefore concluded that I was incapable of performing different tasks, and that delayed early employment for me,” he said.

Many companies find reasons to fire older workers who are 50 years and above so as to avoid having to pay them hefty retirement packages. Employers may cite incompetence or sluggishness for letting them go.

“I once worked at a factory when I was forty-one and the managing director reasoned that I had worked in the company for more than 10 years and hence I had to be let go,” Wachira said.

But it is not just older people who are affected by ageism but also the young. Many younger people feel unvalued, are subjected to negative age stereotypes and belittling comments, and are generally perceived as incompetent because of their age. Employers may deny them a platform to pitch their ideas to a team because they consider them too young, making them feel excluded.

The Employment Act, Cap 226, the main legislation that guides the employer-employee relationship, requires employers to promote equal opportunity and strive to eliminate discrimination in any employment policy or practice.

Alvin*, a lawyer residing in Upperhill, Nairobi, said he was frustrated when he undertook his pupillage at a law firm back in 2014 and felt excluded and undermined as a young, aspiring lawyer.

“As a young associate, I was always tasked with doing donkey work like photocopying, filing, cooking tea, picking the boss’s children from school and organising forms,” he said.

Six months

“I had to push through this period because every lawyer is expected to do pupillage for six months so as to work in big firms later in their professional life.”

Emerging technology has affected older workers disproportionately, leading to job losses and salary cuts. Unlike younger people, they are used to doing things manually.

“The older generations’ ignorance of new technology has led them to slowly adapt to the online way of doing things. There was a proposal made to the Judiciary to adapt to online hearings, but they were adamant about the decision until the (Covid-19) pandemic forced them to quickly adapt to online usage, resulting in the launch of an e-filing system in July last year by Chief Justice David Maraga,” he said.

Ageists often see older people as boring, doddery, talkative, old-fashioned, too slow and not up to date with emerging technology

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) in 2019 said in a global report that only three percent of older employees had ever made a formal complaint of age discrimination to a government agency or someone in the workplace. Some 33 per cent of people believed that their age was putting their job at risk while full-time employees aged 45 years and older felt they could lose their job within the next year. (https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-ageism-2794817)

Linet Ogolla*, a human resources manager, believes that ageism is a growing problem in Kenya today.

“If ageism is not talked about today, it will continue to affect many people since we currently have four generations of people working together, who are Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z and Millennials,” she said.

She believes sensitising companies on the problem will help curb discrimination.

“Training should be done to help stop unconscious biases. Also, colleagues must create an open culture where both age groups, the young and the old, are allowed to thrive and share their opinions without fear of discrimination,” she recommended.

Ageism can also affect our health and longevity. A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) said it can cause earlier deaths by 7.5 years. Older people may experience challenges like paying for and accessing health services and may prefer not to go to hospital, believing that they will not get the help they need.

The health of people with urgent medical needs can deteriorate tremendously or they can die while they wait to be admitted to hospital.

70-year-old nurse

Charity Wacheke, a 70-year-old nurse who retired 18 years ago from Kahawa Garrison Health Centre, spends most of her time in her shamba tending to her vegetables and fruits. She describes her life in retirement.

“I am blessed to say that I am healthy enough to take care of myself and take myself to the hospital whenever I fall ill. I have seen medical practitioners, especially in public hospitals, ignore older people who need critical care. They are often verbally abused when they are unable to fend for themselves,” she said.

Finding money for basic needs is a challenge for older people who did not secure a pension and other benefits from their previous employers. Charity is among the lucky few because she has a pension and owns rental property that provides a steady income.

“Since I retired 18 years ago, I do the best I can to provide for my basic needs. I sell my vegetables and livestock such as chickens and goats for my upkeep. I have the benefit of a pension from my former employment as a nurse,” she said.