IMF loans: State wants activist Edwin Mutemi detained

Mutemi Kiama

Activist Mutemi Kiama in court on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • He was arrested over suspected links to Twitter handles @MutemiWaKiama and @WanjikuRevolt.

Police want a Nairobi court to allow the detention of an activist suspected to be behind a poster circulating on social media indicating that President Uhuru Kenyatta is not authorised to act or transact on behalf of Kenyans. The graphic was posted at a time when Kenyans had trooped online to voice their opposition to loans disbursed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

