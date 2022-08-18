ILO lobbying for ratification of more conventions

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is lobbying for the ratification of additional ILO conventions as it targets to ensure protection against all forms of abuse to maintain respect and dignity of the vulnerable workers in the region.

Through the engagement of tripartite member States, the international body has identified the seven-member Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) countries to harmonise labour laws and address the challenges faced by millions of workers, especially migrant workers.

Taking cognizant of their exposure to violence, trafficking and violations of acceptable conditions of work for informal workers, ILO Project Manager Grace Banya underlined the need for countries to promote opportunities for decent and productive work conditions.

State sovereignty

“While taking into recognition that ratification is guided by the principle of State sovereignty, failure by one nation to improve working conditions is an obstacle for other nations wishing to do so,” she pointed out.

The seven countries that make up the IGAD regional economic community include Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

In expansive Sub-Saharan Africa, ILO pointed out that the ratification scorecard does not look pleasant and underlined the need to double the effort in order to enforce the necessary International Labour Standards (ILS).

In Kenya, the international labour organization is working towards ratifications of Conventions number 87, 150, 181, 189 and 190 as well as the finalisation of the Labour Migration Management Bill.

Ms Banya reiterated ILO’s commitment to supporting the government of Kenya to not only develop, but also strengthen the labour migration governance.

Speaking during the tripartite plus workshop on improving legal and policy frameworks on labour and labour migration governance in Kenya, ILO National Project Coordinator Wycliffe Ouma noted that the engagement marks a series of consultations before the conclusion of the ratification process.

“By bringing on board different partners, we are developing a roadmap that will guide the Ministry of Labour to develop a roadmap towards the ratification of various conventions,” he said.

Noting that the Covid-19 crisis exacerbated the existing problems of domestic workers, the government is laying emphasis on ratification of the ILO Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189) to ensure decent working conditions.

Essential services

Although they provide essential services, domestic workers whose roles may include tasks such as cleaning the house, cooking, washing, taking care of children or elderly, gardening, guarding and driving (among others) rarely have access to rights and protection.

In recent times, the government of Kenya has received a fair share of criticism on the treatment of Kenyan migrant workers in the Middle East.

This follows numerous instances where many Kenyans have come back with complaints ranging from physical assault, sexual exploitation, and non-payment of their wages, contract variation without their consent and lack of freedom of movement among other ills.

Other than the Ministry of Labour, other tripartite partners who participated in the three-day Naivasha workshop included the Central Organisation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Kenya Employers.