IG Koome orders action against officers who dispersed Nairobi crowd celebrating Raila Odinga's birthday

Police Inspector-General Japhet Koome has ordered stern administrative action against police officers who violently dispersed Kenyans celebrating Raila Odinga’s 79th birthday in Nairobi CBD on Sunday saying the action of the officers was illegal.

A small crowd had gathered at the Tom Mboya statue next to the National Archives building with a birthday cake, singing birthday songs for the Azimio leader.

While terming the officers’ actions “unwarranted” the IG said action would be taken against the officers who engaged in the “unlawful action”.

“The National Police Service (NPS) takes cognizance of the unwarranted violent dispersion of members of public who were holding a peaceful celebration in Nairobi today 7/1/2024. The Inspector General, IG Japhet Koome has directed for stern administrative action to be taken against the Officers who engaged in the unlawful action," NPS said in a statement.

Other Azimio luminaries also condemned the Kenya Kwanza government for teargassing Kenyans who had gathered in Nairobi’s city centre to join in the celebration of the former premier’s 79th birthday.

This is after the police disrupted an ongoing celebration next to Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue by teargassing the celebrants.

Mr Musyoka and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi criticised the government for their action, saying the President is living in fear of a revolution.

“We want to condemn the government for teargassing mama mbogas who had gathered in Nairobi to celebrate Baba’s birthday. It's a shameful act on part of the police and those in authority. Why would you teargas a cake? This intolerance must stop. Maybe somebody fears a revolution,” said the Wiper party leader.

“Why do the police and those in authority fear Baba so much that they had to teargas his cake cutting ceremony? Kenyans are suffering. MPs don't have CDF money yet schools are opening,” he added.

For his part, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi said the government is scared of building tension as schools are reopening yet no single cent for CDF has been released.

“We condemn the act in the strongest terms possible. Police turned up and teargassed Kenyans going about their celebrations,” he said.

The leaders spoke during a press conference at Serena, Nairobi, and were accompanied by MPs Julius Mawathe, Anthony Kibagendi, Nabii Nabwera, Agnes Kavindu, Gideon Mulyungi and Kisumu Woman Representative and Mr Odinga’s sister Ruth Odinga, who had led the cake-cutting ceremony in Nairobi.



