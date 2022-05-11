IEBC sued over two-thirds gender rule

Wafula Chebukati

Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. 

By  Joseph Wangui

A city lawyer has sued the electoral agency over its recent directive compelling political parties to comply with the two-thirds gender principle.

Lawyer Adrian Kamotho is also challenging the decision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to impose communal punishment on all candidates by barring them from the elections if the sponsoring political party fails to implement the gender-parity rule.

The lawyer wants the court to quash the notice arguing that the directive is draconian and unreasonable.

