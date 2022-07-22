IEBC stickers seized at JKIA: Police defend action by security agents

Police have absolved themselves of wrongdoing following the detention of three people who were found in possession of election-related materials at the country’s main airport.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said on Friday that the arrest, impounding and subsequent investigations into the material was necessitated by the sensitivity of election materials.

Mr Shioso said a foreigner was detained because the stickers were not declared as per the law and that the sensitive materials were carried in the personal luggage of the foreigner.

The police spokesperson further explained that, “Police were not notified of such an import beforehand to provide necessary security and escort as per standard procedure and arrangement with IEBC.”

The police boss said investigations revealed that the stickers are bona fide property of the EBC and part of the election materials