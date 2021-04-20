Joe Mucheru
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

IEBC poll servers to be hosted locally

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • IEBC election data and transmission servers to be hosted in the country ahead of 2022 elections.
  • Previously, the electoral agency has had its servers maintained in France by OT Morpho.

It will now be mandatory for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to have its election data and transmission servers hosted in the country ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday

  2. Guns exposé: DCI summons a 'threat to media freedom'

  3. Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections

  4. Uhuru in DR Congo for first ever State visit

  5. George Floyd trial: Biden says evidence overwhelming

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.