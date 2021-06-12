IEBC panel shortlists 36 for interviews to hire 2022 election chiefs

The selection panel of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted 36 candidates in its bid to fill four commissioner posts.

The four vacancies in the electoral commission occurred following the resignation of Commissioners Roselyne Akombe in October 2017, as well as Connie Nkatha Maina, Dr Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya in April 2018.

In a notice published Saturday, the panel said the 36 were selected from a total of 660 applicants. The youngest was 23 years old and the oldest 73.

“While considering the applications, the Selection Panel observed that many qualified Kenyans expressed interest in the position of IEBC commissioner," said the panel's chair, Dr Elizabeth Muli.

"The panel takes this opportunity to thank Kenyans who expressed interest to serve Kenya in this capacity. The desire to serve your country is an act of patriotism," she added in a statement accompanying the shortlist.

Following the shortlisting, Dr Muli, said, the public has until June 25 to submit memoranda on the suitability of the 36 candidates to serve as commissioners.

Psychometric tests will follow from 11am on June 30, the KICC in Nairobi, whereas oral interviews will take place from July 7 to 22.

Notable candidates

Two former chairs of the national rights commission, current and former electoral agency staff, commissioners and lawyers are among those in the shortlist.

Ms Kagwiria Mbogori, the former chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and her predecessor, Florence Simbiri-Jaoko, on in the list.

The shortlist also has Murshid Abdalla Mohammed, who served in the inaugural National Police service Commission.

He previously served as commissioner with the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission (IIBRC).

Dr Catherine Muchiru Kamindo, the acting director for research and boundaries at the IEBC, has also been shortlisted, as well as her colleague Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko, who is the manager for commission services.

There is also IEBC’s former director in charge of human resource colleague, Sellestine Kiuluku.

The lawyers in the list include former Law Society of Kenya Vice President Harriette Chiggai, Justus Munyithya, Roseline Odede and former Gwassi MP Felix Nyauchi.

There is also former diplomat Koki Muli Grignon.