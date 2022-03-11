IEBC makes key management appointments

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chair Wafula Chebukati. The commission has filled the positions of ICT Director, Legal services director, and Operations secretary ahead of the August polls.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • IEBC had declared and advertised positions as vacant for competitive filling.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has filled the positions of ICT Director, Legal services director, and Operations secretary ahead of the August polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.