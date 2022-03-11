IEBC makes key management appointments
What you need to know:
- IEBC had declared and advertised positions as vacant for competitive filling.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has filled the positions of ICT Director, Legal services director, and Operations secretary ahead of the August polls.
In a statement, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that the agency has appointed Michael Ouma as Information Communication and Technology director while Crispin Otieno will serve as the legal services and public affairs director.
Ruth Kulundu has been appointed the deputy commission secretary for operations.
Ms Kulundu previously worked as IEBC Regional Elections Coordinator and later as Siaya County elections manager.
“The commission declared and advertised for these vacant positions for competitive filling. We congratulate the three successful applicants for their appointments,” Mr Chebukati said.