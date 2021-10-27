IEBC, House team meet over voter listing and polls budget

Voter registration

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing of college students at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

The electoral commission and the National Assembly’s budget committee convene in Mombasa today for crisis talks amid worrying voter registration apathy that has sent panic among political parties ahead of next year’s General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.