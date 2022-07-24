IEBC blames procurement agency in delay to test gas cylinders

The electoral commission has blamed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) over the delay to test gas cylinders to be deployed for the polls on August 9.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive officer Marjan Hussein Marjan suggested that the process stalled following a complaint lodged at the PPRA.

The commission had in early June invited tenders for supplying and refilling of the 3kg gas cylinders as part of its preparations.

But PPRA through its Director-General Patrick Wanjuki in a letter dated July 1 directed the commission to submit its blank tender document after a complainant told the authority that the cylinders were supposed to be revalidated instead of refilled.

Testing process

Section 70(5) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2007, requires that the cylinders for non-corrosive gases be examined and tested after every five years.

“In view of the above and pursuant to section 34 of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015, you are required to submit to us a certified copy of your blank tender document of the subject tender by Wednesday, July 6,” said Mr Wanjuki in a letter addressed to Mr Marjan.

Mr Marjan told the Sunday Nation that the safety issue around the 63,000 3kg liquefied petroleum gas cylinders had become a subject of discussion by PPRA since their testing is part of tender requirements.

He said the authority was in a better position to pronounce itself over the matter.

“Same issues raised here were also raised by PPRA and we addressed ourselves to them. Let PPRA pronounce themselves on the issues because testing of the cylinders is one of the tender requirements,” said Mr Marjan.

The cylinders are used for emergency lighting in the event of a power blackout and in areas with no electricity.

They are usually used for a few hours during the counting of the votes.

The Ministry of Labour, through its Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services, on July 6 wrote to the IEBC to consider revalidating the cylinders.