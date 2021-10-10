David Ichoho
What are you doing to reverse the many problems at KTDA?

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • KTDA boss says the current board is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Tea Board of Kenya to implement the Tea Act.
  • The board has also launched a forensic audit for all KTDA managed factories and subsidiaries to establish if funds have been lost.

This week, David Ichoho, the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chairman answers your questions.

