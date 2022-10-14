ICC terminates case against late Paul Gicheru

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has terminated the witness interference case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru following his death a fortnight ago at his Nairobi home.

The Trial Chamber III of the Hague-based court terminated the criminal proceedings following the confirmation of his passing. The trial was before judge Miatta Maria Samba.

“According to the ICC legal framework, the court’s jurisdiction cannot be exercised over a deceased person. On October 13, 2022, the ICC Registry filed an official communication from the Republic of Kenya in which it confirms the death of the accused. The Chamber considers this sufficient proof to establish the death of the accused,” the court said.

At the time of his death, Mr Gicheru was on interim release from ICC custody. He was out of court custody on a bond of a Sh1 million bail and was awaiting judgment in the case.

He died on September 26 at his Karen home in Nairobi. After his death, Homicide detectives began investigations and recorded statements from family members.

The burial ceremony for Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who was found dead in his bedroom last month, was held in Nakuru last Thursday. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

Family Lawyer Dr John Khaminwa said Mr Gicheru died from natural causes adding that the autopsy carried out on his body found that he was not poisoned.

The trial of Mr Gicheru by ICC was closed in June 2022. He was being prosecuted over alleged bribery of witnesses that were to testify against President William Ruto in relation to the 2007 post-election violence that left 1,200 people dead and hundreds of others homeless.

Lawyers for Mr Gicheru and the ICC prosecutors clashed in their counter-arguments at the end of the 19-month trial.

He was accused of offences against the administration of justice by corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya.

His trial opened on February 15, 2022, and the accused pleaded not-guilty to all charges.

Eight witnesses testified for the prosecution and the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) completed its presentation of evidence on March 29, 2022.

The Defence (Mr Gicheru) announced on April 25, 2022, that it would not call any witnesses.

The closing statements took place on June 27, 2022, and Trial Chamber III was deliberating on its decision on conviction or acquittal.

In pressing for the acquittal, Defence lawyer Michael Karnavas said the OTP investigators did not conduct investigations in the Rift Valley region, which was the alleged scene of crime, even though they were not forbidden by the Kenyan government.

Mr Karnavas said the evidence of Mr Gicheru’s alleged interference with witnesses was obtained from "opportunists, con-artists and confabulators" due to a lack of due diligence by the ICC investigators.

He said the OTP’s investigation on Mr Gicheru was “a textbook lesson on how not to conduct an unbiased, methodical and diligent investigation".

“Alarmingly, the OTP is expecting the Trial Chamber to find the needles of truth – if any exist – hidden in the massive haystacks of lies by each witness, inaptly cherry-pick through the witnesses’ accounts with preference accorded to the most recent versions produced through countless and ever-evolving “clarifications,” said the defence counsel.