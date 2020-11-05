ICC to set hearing date for lawyer Gicheru

The International Criminal Court is over the coming days expected to set a date to begin the confirmation of charges hearing for lawyer Paul Gicheru who surrendered on Monday.

Yesterday, the court announced that the former fugitive had been surrendered to the custody of the court by Dutch authorities and taken to its detention centre.

“The suspect's first appearance ... is expected to take place shortly after his arrival. During the first appearance; the Pre-Trial Chamber confirms the identity of the suspect, ensures that the suspect understands the charges, confirms the language in which the proceedings should be conducted, and sets a date to begin the confirmation of charges hearing,” ICC said in a statement.

The ICC Detention Centre is located within a Dutch prison complex in Scheveningen on the outskirts of The Hague. Said to be a prison within a prison, it is a detention facility in which prisoners can earn money if they take part in activities such as like cleaning communal areas.

It has a sports hall, prisoners have a computer and has a conjugal room where prisoners can meet with their wives within visiting hours.

Mr Gicheru, who was indicted in 2015 for obstruction of justice with his actions helping William Ruto and Joshua arap Sang, is expected to provide evidence that could lead to the restart of the case and severely dent the deputy President’s 2022 State House ambitions.

His testimony may either support the innocence of the pair, or nail them for crimes against humanity — including murder, deportation or forcible transfer of population and persecution, which would automatically eliminate Dr Ruto from the presidential race.

In an earlier interview with the Nation, Dr Ruto had claimed that a “cabal that went out of its way” to try and stop him and President Uhuru Kenyatta from ascending to power in 2013 was plotting to block him from the 2022 polls.

Restart the case

To restart the case, the ICC has to appoint new judges following the expiry of the three-year terms for Robert Fremr, Reine Alapini-Gansou and Kimberly Prost, who were assigned to Trial Chamber IV where the Kenyan cases are domiciled.

The three were assigned in March 2018 and had remained unoccupied until yesterday when Mr Gacheru resurfaced.

The court had vacated the charges against Dr Ruto and Mr Sang on April 6, 2016 without prejudice to their prosecution in the future.

In 2016, a majority of the judges declined to acquit the pair, citing special circumstances of the case and endorsed the prosecution’s position that the trial had been severely undermined by witness interference and politicisation of the judicial process.

The judges gave the prosecution the green light to bring the case “on the basis of the same charges in the future, or in a different form, in light of new evidence”.

The judges said they were prevented from determining the guilt or innocence of the pair on the full merits of the case due to witness interference.

A total of 17 witnesses who had agreed to testify withdrew their cooperation.

Dr Ruto and Mr Sang had requested the court to find that there is “no case to answer” against them, dismiss the charges and enter a judgment of acquittal.

Although the judges concluded that the prosecution did not present sufficient evidence, they also said a judgment of acquittal was not the right outcome, but only vacation of the charges and discharge of the accused.