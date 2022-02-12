ICC grants lawyer Paul Gicheru access to video of ‘unreliable’ witness

Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru makes first appearance before the ICC on 6 November 2020.

Photo credit: File
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The International Criminal Court has granted a request by Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru for disclosure of a video clip demonstrating how a key Prosecution witness was prepared by investigators before recording a statement.

