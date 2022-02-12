ICC grants lawyer Paul Gicheru access to video of ‘unreliable’ witness

The International Criminal Court has granted a request by Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru for disclosure of a video clip demonstrating how a key Prosecution witness was prepared by investigators before recording a statement.

Judge Miatta Maria Samba directed the Prosecution to disclose to Mr Gicheru the video recording of the witness, ahead of the trial that is scheduled to start on Tuesday next week at The Hague, The Netherlands.

The witness, identified as P-0800, had testified in the Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Sang case seven years ago and the court had found him to be unreliable.

The video entails the preparation session of the witness ahead of the trial of Dr Ruto and Mr Sang.

Court documents indicate that the witness had misled the Trial Chamber by giving evidence of hearsay under oath. It emerged later that the evidence originated from an anonymous source.

While allowing Mr Gicheru’s request for disclosure of the video, Judge Miatta ordered the Prosecution to identify the relevant portions of the video and disclose them to the Defence with necessary redactions as soon as possible and not later than February 14, 2022.

“The Chamber disagrees with the Prosecution that the Defence ‘is already in possession of all the evidence accounting for P-0800’s [redacted]’. Indeed while the Defence does have transcripts of P-0800’s re-interview, it does not have transcripts of the witness preparation session carried out in Ruto and Sang case,” said the judge.

Judge Miatta noted that having regard to Mr Gicheru’s rights under the Rome Statute, the Defence must be able to present evidence in support of its case.

Preparation protocols

As a result, the judge said, the Chamber was of the view that the video recording may affect the credibility of the Prosecution’s evidence.

The video recording relates to P-0800’s witness preparation protocols and session conducted by the Prosecution investigators ahead of the Ruto-Sang case, which was terminated on April 5, 2016.

In asking the Chamber to order for disclosure of the video, Mr Gicheru’s defence counsel Michael Karnavas said without the material, the Defence is unable to determine the extent to which P-0800 explained himself in the preparation session.

Further, that the Defence cannot be able to determine if there are any contradictions the witness may have made in explaining to the Prosecution investigators. In addition, that there is new information that it wants to know how it came about.

Mr Gicheru’s trial is scheduled to start on February 15 even as the Prosecution appears to be struggling to build its case against him after several witnesses dropped from the case. The Prosecution team is led by Mr James Stewart, the deputy prosecutor.

Initially the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) had indicated it will call 13 witnesses in the case but several of them have since gone ‘missing’ and stopped collaborating with the court.

Witness P-0800 testified against Dr Ruto and Mr Sang in relation to the violence that rocked parts of the Rift Valley after the 2007 presidential election.

Dr Ruto and Mr Sang were accused of crimes against humanity (murder, deportation or forcible transfer of population and persecution) allegedly committed in the context of the 2007-2008 post-election violence.

Cleansing ceremony

Witness P-0800’s evidence was in the aspects of a series of preparatory meetings held at Dr Ruto’s Sugoi house, the training of the Kalenjin youth and the obtaining of firearms for the purpose of implementing the post-election violence.

He also testified about a cleansing ceremony in Nabkoi Forest and existence of the Network and the Common Plan.

During examination-in-chief, the witness stated that he witnessed first-hand from his home youths leaving in lorries and that he saw them returning some time later.

Directly upon their return, around November 2007, the witness claimed to have spoken to the youths and that they provided him with the details of the three-week training camp that they had just attended at the farm of a man named ‘Muzuri’ in Boronjo, five kilometres from Ziwa.

In cross-examination, however, the witness confirmed that he had, in fact, received information about the training from another wotness code-named as P-0495.