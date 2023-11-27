Kenya's ICC cases: Relief for William Ruto and Joshua Sang as probe closed

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced the closure of investigations into Kenya's post-election violence in 2007.

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan says her office will not pursue additional cases into the alleged crimes.

The announcement may come as a relief to former key suspects whose cases were either terminated or withdrawn without prejudice, among them President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

By terminating cases without prejudice, ICC judges had given a leeway for the Office of the Prosecutor to refile charges against the accused if investigators would gather new evidence in future.

However, in her statement, Ms Khan said the prosecution's work in Kenya will now only focus on the cases against Walter Barasa and Philip Kipkoech Bett, who are wanted at The Hague to face charges of witness tampering.

“After assessing all the information available to me at this time, I have decided to conclude the investigation phase in the Situation in Kenya. I have reached this decision after considering the specific facts and circumstances of this Situation. Accordingly, the office will not pursue additional cases into the alleged criminal responsibility of other persons,” she said.

Ms Khan added that the information has been communicated to the Kenyan government.

Six suspects were taken to the ICC in 2010 after Kenya witnessed one of its worst post-election violence following the announcement of Mwai Kibaki as president in the 2007 polls against ODM's Raila Odinga.

Over 1,000 people were reported killed in the skirmishes which left thousands of others maimed or displaced from their homes.

Apart from Dr Ruto and Mr Kenyatta, other suspects were former head of civil service Francis Muthaura, former police boss Hussein Ali, former minister for industrialisation Henry Kosgey, and former radio presenter Joshua Sang.

On the other hand, Mr Barasa, Mr Bett and the late Paul Gicheru were wanted for alleged offences against the administration of justice regarding witness tampering in the case against Dr Ruto.

Mr Gicheru surrendered to the ICC on November 2, 2020, but his case was terminated after his sudden death in September 2022.

“Our work in the Situation in Kenya will continue in relation to the two pending cases. In parallel, the Office will continue to engage with Kenyan authorities, civil society organisations and relevant domestic actors to enhance cooperation and to identify common synergies between the Office and domestic actors,” said Ms Khan.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had recused himself from all Kenyan cases to avoid conflict of interest having previously served as Dr Ruto's lead counsel at the ICC.

The cases facing Dr Ruto and Mr Sang were the last among those of the six famously known as the ‘Ocampo Six’ to be terminated in April 2016.

Their request that the court declares a 'no case to answer' was passed by then Presiding Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji and Judge Robert Fremr, with Judge Olga Herrera Carbuccia dissenting.

“According to the majority, this decision does not preclude new prosecution in the future either at the ICC or in a national jurisdiction. This decision may be subject to appeal,” the judges said.

Likewise, while terminating retired President Kenyatta's case in March 2015, the court stressed that the principle of 'ne bis in idem' (a principle of law that no person should be tried twice for the same illegal act) would not apply.

By this, the prosecution would be free to bring ‘new charges against the accused at a later date, based on the same or similar factual circumstances, should it obtain sufficient evidence to support such a course of action’.

Former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda claimed that the cases were weakened by witness interference through bribery, threats, murder and enforced disappearances. A number of witnesses recanted their statements leaving the prosecution in limbo.