ICC declines Paul Gicheru's request for 5-month postponement

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at ICC

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru makes his first appearance before the ICC on November 6, 2020, before Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Pre-Trial Chamber A.

Photo credit: Pool | AFP
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Pre-Trial chamber Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou said it was unreasonable for Mr Gicheru to seek a delay of that period and instead granted the prosecution’s request for a one-month postponement.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has declined a request by Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru to delay a hearing to confirm the charges against him for five months.

