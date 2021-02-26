ICC declines Paul Gicheru's request for 5-month postponement

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has declined a request by Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru to delay a hearing to confirm the charges against him for five months.

Pre-Trial chamber Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou said it was unreasonable for Mr Gicheru to seek a delay of that period and instead granted the prosecution’s request for a one-month postponement.

The lawyer is accused of corruptly influencing ICC witnesses in the trial of Deputy President William Ruto and broadcaster Joshua Sang, which collapsed four years ago.

“The Chamber considers the five-month delay between the filing of the document containing the charges (DCC) and the disclosure of evidence by the defence, as requested by the latter, to be unreasonable. This is particularly true in view of the scale of the present case and the volume of the evidence disclosed, compared to other cases,” the judge said on Friday.

She noted that the Chamber has a duty to ensure the expeditiousness of proceedings, under article 64(2) of the Statute, which not only comprises the interests of the suspect or the accused but also the proper administration of justice.

Defence arguments

Mr Gicheru’s lawyer, Michael Karnavas, while requesting for extension of time, had argued that granting the request would not delay the proceedings.

Among the reasons he sought to delay the case is the volume of the disclosure material, the timing of the disclosure and Covid-19 related restrictions at the detention centre that prevented a review of the evidence.

Mr Karvanas said the disclosure material is voluminous, as the prosecutor has disclosed a total of 388 documents thus far and will disclose more items.

Further, he said, the defence must meet with Mr Gicheru to review documents and carry out investigations.

He also cited the time the defence spent responding to the request by the Office of Public Counsel for the Defence, regarding Provisional Rule 165, which allows the case to be presided over by a single judge instead of three.

Mr Karnavas also said none of the causes for the extension sought are of Mr Gicheru’s doing.

He stated that the required extensions of time were justified and necessary because the right to an effective defence implies the ability for counsel to act diligently and zealously. He also noted that confirmation proceedings are significant at the ICC.

The defence submitted that it is at a substantial disadvantage vis-à-vis the prosecutor and requested, in accordance with the principle of equality of arms, to have an equal opportunity to prepare its case, in particular in terms of time facilities.

‘Limited scope of case’

But the Chamber found that the defence had simply not demonstrated how the particular circumstances of the case would justify a five-month postponement, considering in particular the relatively limited scope of the case.

Since the defence cited examples of other cases where there were postponements of confirmation hearings, the judge said it failed to mention that those cases involved a far more important number of incidents and volume of related evidence than in the present case.

“The chamber also finds no merit in the defence’s argument that Mr Gicheru’s return to Kenya logistically complicates the preparation of the defence because this is a consequence of Mr Gicheru’s own will,” ruled justice Alapini-Gansou.

She observed that when dealing with a request to postpone confirmation hearings, and in balancing the competing interests at stake, chambers have indeed consistently referred to the suspect’s right to be tried without undue delay.

In addition, the chamber has a responsibility, under article 60(4) of the Statute, to “ensure that a person is not detained for an unreasonable period prior to a trial due to inexcusable delay by the prosecutor”.

The chamber noted that in the present case, the circumstances are different as the postponement is requested by the defence and the suspect has been granted interim release albeit with conditions.

Submission deadlines

Judge Alapini-Gansou granted the prosecution’s request for a four-week postponement from the March 2021 deadline.

She granted the new schedule proposed by the prosecutor who told the court that the defence had not shown good cause for a five-month postponement of its disclosure deadline.

The chamber decided that the prosecutor will file the document containing the charges and the list of evidence no later than March 12.

The defence will file its list of evidence no later than April 8.

Both parties will have to file their written submissions, replacing the confirmation of charges hearing in this case, on April 23 at the latest.

Subsequently, the prosecutor and the defence may respond to the written submissions on April 30 and on May 7, respectively, at the latest.