Ian Arden appointed Presiding Bishop of Africa Central Area of the Latter Day Saints

Church elder Ian Arden has taken over as president of the approximately 180,000 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the Africa Central Area. This follows his promotion on August 1.

Elder Arden will serve 17 countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Burundi, Rwanda, Gabon, and the Central African Republic.

He will be assisted by Elder Thierry Mutombo, the first counsellor, and Paul Pieper, the second counsellor.

Upon assuming his new position, Elder Arden said he would continue to build up the church and serve the world.

“The work of the Lord rolls forward through the effort of His faithful disciples. I count myself as one of those faithful disciples and with so many others in the Africa Central Area, I am committed to building up the church, and teaching and testifying of Jesus Christ as the Saviour of the world,” he said.

Assignment

Prior to this assignment, Elder Adern had served as the second counsellor in the Africa Central Area since August 2022.

Previously, he served as the second counsellor in the Pacific Area Presidency from 2017 to 2022, and as second counsellor and General Authority Seventy in the Philippines Area Presidency from 2011 to 2016.

Before his 2011 General Authority call, he also served as an Area Seventy (2010-2011), President of the Fiji-Suva Mission (2005-2008), stake presidency counsellor, bishop, and full-time missionary in the France and Belgium Mission between 1973 and 1975.

Elder Arden is a teacher by profession, having earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Waikato in his native New Zealand.

He was first educated by missionaries, which led him to join the church at the age of eight. After completing his bachelor's degree, he joined the church as a teacher, rising to become principal of the Church College of New Zealand in 1981.