I will not stifle press freedom, ICT CS nominee assures

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary nominee Dr Margaret Ndung’u has sought to assure the media that she will not interfere with their operations while discharging their mandate.

Dr Ndung’u while appearing before the National Assembly committee on appointment on Friday, however, said the media should be responsible and accountable for information it disseminates to the masses.

She was responding to questions from Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his minority counterpart Junet Mohamed on how she is going to deal with the media whom they claim sometimes become irresponsible

“Are you the kind of person who when gets annoyed, shuts down the media? What exactly will you do to deal with the media in such circumstances? Posed Mr Mohammed.

WATCH: Vetting of ICT CS nominee Margret Nyambura

Dr Ndung’u told the vetting panel that the constitution provides elaborate provisions for the freedom of the media and regulations which she said should be adhered to by the Fourth Estate.

“There is a need for ethical behavior, there are guidelines provided in the constitution on self-regulation and censorship. Media should not be seen as escalating peace but should work towards creating cohesion.,” Dr Ndung’u said.

While confirming that she would not clamp down on the media if she assumed office, Dr Ndung'u said the media has the responsibility of ensuring that it promotes cohesion in the country and should not therefore show public information that may threaten the peace of the country.

“I’m a strong believer in the freedom of the media, being a social scientist myself. It is their responsibility to be responsible.

"In digital space, you are dealing with the masses so the media need to check on the content to ensure they disseminate the right information,” Dr Ndung’u said.

Dr Ndung’u who has vast experience in the ICT sector mainly acquired from the private sector including working for the African Union Commission over a number programs also faced questions on how she will ensure that the digital space is not misused and at the same time ensuring that private information is safeguarded.

Dr Ndung’u told the committee that if approved, she would check on the Data Protection Act, to see if more regulations are needed for its implementation.

“I will work with other stakeholders over its implementation to ensure that there is a proper use of the internet space as well as protection of personal data as provided in the constitution,” Dr Ndung’u said.

Mr Mohamed expressed concerns that despite the existence of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, the country still experiences propaganda, cyberbullying, fake information, and misinformation.