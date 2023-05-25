I was only a transporter, accused in sugar scam defends himself

The alleged mastermind behind the theft and illegal sale of condemned sugar has said his role ended when he delivered the consignment to a yard in Thika.

In documents dated May 19 and filed in the Mombasa High Court, businessman Chrispus Waithaka said he played his role as transporter after his company, Assets and Cargo Ltd, was contracted for the job.

"Our role was limited to transporting the condemned cargo to Vinepack Limited's yard in Thika and returning the containers," he said through his lawyer Kariuki Kamwibua.

According to court documents, the businessman secured the contract in 2022 to move the condemned sugar from the Mombasa port to Kiambu.

The cargo was stored at Mitchell Cotts Freight's go-down.

The businessman said his company successfully moved the cargo to Thika, where the consignment was received at the designated yard before a joint verification team from the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Anti-Counterfeit Authority and National Environment Management Authority embarked on verification.

According to the businessman, the joint verification was conducted and witnessed by both the transporter and representatives of the government agencies who also signed the documents.

Mr Waithaka also told Justice Ann Ongi'njo that the director of Vinepack Ltd, Mr Peter Mwangi, duly confirmed receipt of the consignment in writing.

"Having successfully discharged our responsibilities, our role is now limited to returning the containers to the owner and that activity is ongoing," the businessman said.

According to court documents, Zimbabwean exporter Tongaat Hulett appointed Assets and Cargo Ltd to undertake and complete the diversion of 40 containers of sugar seized by Kebs in 2018.

The appointment was made towards the end of May 2021.

According to the businessman, all necessary processes for the destruction were carried out and Kebs approved the destruction by converting the sugar into ethanol through distillation.

He explained that when he became aware of the planned destruction of the condemned sugar, his company wrote to the chief manager Customs Warehouse KRA about its role in the completion of the exercise.

Mr Waithaka said that when he was contracted to carry out the exercise, he ensured that all requirements were met, hence he did not expect any problem to arise.

"However, in an interesting turn of events, since May 8, I have been receiving phone calls from unidentified persons claiming to be police officers from the DCI and threatening to arrest me over the delivery," he said.

According to the businessman, he has not been summoned by the police, nor has he been informed of any complaint against him in relation to the manner in which the delivery was made.

"At the point of delivery, all those involved in the process confirmed that everything had been done correctly. They affixed their signatures to confirm their satisfaction with the process," he said.

Mr Waithaka is among eight people charged in a Nairobi court with stealing the condemned sugar.

The businessman was charged alongside suspended Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njinu Njiraini and six other senior government officials with stealing 20,000 bags of condemned sugar worth more than Sh20 million.

The court heard that Mr Njiraini abused his office by arbitrarily recommending the conversion of condemned brown sugar into industrial ethanol through.

Other defendants are suspended KRA officials Derrick Njeru Kago and Peter Njoroge Mwangi, businessmen Mohammed Hassan Ali, Abdi Hirsi Yusuf alias Blackie and Pollyanne Njeri Kamau.

They faced a number of charges including conspiracy to commit an offence, abuse of office and interfering with goods under customs control.

The court heard that the sugar had been condemned and was to be used as raw material for the distillation of industrial ethanol.

The prosecution alleged that the suspects conspired with others not before the court to steal the condemned sugar valued at Sh20,064,000 from the KRA.

The suspects denied the offences, which the State alleged they committed on various dates between December 9, 2022 and May 3, 2023 at an unknown place in Kenya.

The accused also denied tampering with the 20,064 bags of 50 kilogrammes each.