I want justice, says woman in Senator Anwar Loitiptip assault case

On Sunday, Ms Joy Makena and her husband Turo Jaso left their Likii estate home in Nanyuki town to escort a friend whom they had spent the better part of that evening catching up with.

While on the way at around 2am, they encountered a man quarreling with a woman near Nanyuki Ibis Hotel.

The man would later turn out to be Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The couple says upon intervening, a confrontation ensued.

"The woman was pleading with us to help her, claiming that she was being beaten. The man (senator) was holding a mop stick. I told the man to stop beating the woman and reconcile with her. That is when trouble began," Ms Makena, 32, said in an interview.

Mr Jaso said the senator confronted and also beat them using the mop stick before returning to his vehicle and hurriedly picked a gun. "The woman who was asking us for help told us to escape to avoid being shot. We scampered for safety separately at Kanu grounds but he still trailed us. He spotted my wife and shot her on the right leg. The second shot missed her," he recalled.

Mr Jaso, who works as a security guard, then heard his wife calling for help and ran in the direction of her screams. “But upon seeing me, he chased me and threatened to shoot. Luckily, his bodyguard managed to contain him and I escaped narrowly. Afterwards, he fled before police arrived at the scene."

The couple said they have been struggling to pay for the frequent medical checkups at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"My prayer is that justice prevails. I feel so inferior to battle it out with a very influential person in the society. I am in pain and need help.I am now relying on my husband to do the home chores, work and also help me move around inside and outside the house. This is a very difficult situation," she said.