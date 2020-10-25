I use social media, not just to get ‘likes’, but to do good

Social media has been linked to mental struggles that many young people face due to factors such as the fear of missing out.

My biggest struggle has been comparing my life to that of other people I see on social media.

Then there is the issue that I have more than 5,000 ‘friends’ on Facebook and Instagram yet I have no one to talk to candidly.

This explains why many celebrities, despite having thousands of likes and followers on social media, still end up feeling depressed.

I did not want to experience this anguish so I sought a way to use social media appropriately.

Social media

I recently read the book ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ where I learnt that the deepest urge in human nature is the desire to be important.

This, the book explained, is why we each want a big house or a fancy car. So, while on social media, the young people who do not have these material things feel left out. With this understanding, I decided to use my social media account to make other people feel important, no matter how ‘uninstagrammable’ their lives are. In my accounts, I shared ordinary non-flashy things after I had relieved myself of the pressure to make myself seem important on social media by chasing ‘likes’ and followers.

People who follow and interact with me also felt that there was someone they could relate to.

I also became deliberate about the comments and what I write in other people’s posts.

Deep conversations

I do not just like comments for the sake of it. When I write, I want it to be genuine, and in this way, the person who posted feels important too.

I also use this time to really check up on my friends who I am not able to see or be close to due to geographical distance.

I tend to imagine that if I relish candid and deep conversations, then there have to be 10 other people out there who subscribe to the same thought and there is no better platform to use than social media.

Through video calls, audio calls and direct messages, social media has been a tool to appreciate my friends, check on them, catch up and show how important they are, not just to me but to the whole world as well.