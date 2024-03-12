I'm overwhelmed: Governor Sakaja seeks police support to restore order in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has now called on the police to help him restore order and sanity in the county, barely two years after he took the power.

In his first engagement meeting with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and National Police Service (NPS) drawn from Nairobi County, the governor expressed his dissatisfaction in the manner in which contactors who are supposed to clean the city are the ones who are dumping the waste along the roads, and in estates.

He revealed that some truck drivers are impatient to withstand the long traffic and queues in Dandora dumping site.

“It is good to understand because they don’t gain anything by going all the way to Dandora. But they will go and dump at night in a field, or they will dump on the road so that they can do more trips. If we help each other on that, we will reduce the city being dirty,” Sakaja said.

In his meeting, the governor said that the relocation of UNICEF and UNFPA as well as the attention that the county is getting from the world, it needs to be given full attention that it deserves.

“We have agreed on mechanisms and strategies to step up our actions on illegal dumping, illegal construction and encroachments, noise pollution, liquor licensing and drug control, traffic and PSV management, vandalism of street lights and infrastructure and propagation of National and County Government policy in the grassroots,” Sakaja said.

When Sakaja assumed the office, his slogan was to govern a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all, which seems to be impossible as it stands.

The meeting that took place at the Kenya School of Government attracted county leadership, and the police led by the Regional Police Commander, Mr Adamson Bungei, Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza, County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, all Nairobi OCPDs, OCSs, DCCs, and ACCs.

“We must now get to work to ensure our city which is the capital of our beloved country Kenya, functions like other leading cities of the World in order for us to continue attracting businesses, investments and tourism.”

The governor said other meetings will be scheduled ahead and that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would also be developed to guide operations at sub county level.

The meeting comes amid ongoing crackdown in the country targeting all drinking joints located around public transport termini in Nairobi, an order that was issued by the governor.

Sakaja reiterated that the crackdown will continue until all outlets within the matatu termini are closed to prevent frequent accidents which have been associated with alcohol.