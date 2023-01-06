I’m leaving office in 11 days, IEBC Commissioner Abdi Guliye says

After serving as Commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) since January 2017, Abdi Guliye has announced he will be stepping down from his position in the next 11 days.

During the presentation of the results of the Elgeyo Marakwet senatorial by-election, Prof Guliye emphasized that the IEBC has remained impartial throughout his tenure, despite facing numerous challenges.

He stated: “We have faced a lot of challenges as a commission, but we have always remained committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that every vote counts.”

Prof Guliye also addressed recent accusations of stolen elections, saying, “It demoralizes the commission when people talk of stolen elections. Those times have ended.”

“This is probably my last official assignment at the IEBC before I exit,” he added.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Guliye and Boya Molu’s terms end in January 2023.

The two commissioners backed the August presidential results announced by Mr Chebukati which declared Dr Ruto winner and were recently awarded by the Head of State.