I’m dedicated to integrating ex-prisoners back in society

Irene Dacho Mburi was only 13 when her father was killed a few weeks after leaving prison and even though she does not give a lot of information about this tragedy, it influenced her life.

Ms Dacho, a single mother, has now dedicated her life to counselling young incarcerated men so that they are able to adjust to the society when they are released.

She said prisoners find it hard to adjust to normal life after they have been released.

After working in the non-governmental organisations space for some years, she said very few programmes are aimed at helping men to navigate the difficulties of life.

“The outcome is that they are left to battle it out alone, and sometimes, at the expense of their lives,” she said.

Due to what happened to her father, she saw an opportunity to help young men live fruitful lives when she became part of the team that started a community football club in Kakamega County.

The club has an outreach programme to the prisons, and has now reached more than 20,000 prisoners and juveniles in the country. A professional counsellor, she has travelled to most maximum prisons such as Kibos and K’odiago in Kisumu County and Shimo la Tewa (Mombasa).

Honest conversations

Ms Dacho talks to inmates at length, knowing what led to their incarceration and their families.

In these conversations with the inmates, she builds a relationship with the prisoners so that she and the prisoner explore the best way of getting back to their communities after prison.

“The prisoners face a lot of stigmatisation and suspicion because of their past lives,” said Ms Dacho .

She added that members of the society gang up against the returnees even though they have served their term and paid their debt to the society.

One of the beneficiaries of her initiative, Fredrick Odhiambo, was recently released from K’odiaga GK prison in Kisumu but was chased away from his village home by angry neighbours who still regarded him as a criminal.

The integration back to the society takes time, as both parties have broken trust.

For Fredrick, Ms Dacho loaned him money to start motorbike business to earn an income.

Fredrick Ajok, 19, is an upcoming freelance writer in Kisumu.

