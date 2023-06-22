I did not see Babu Owino shoot me, DJ Evolve now says

DJ Evolve, real name Felix Orinda, has told a Milimani court that he did not see Embakasi East MP Babu Owino shoot him.

Testifying virtually from his bed, DJ Evolve told Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that he did not see the MP shoot him on the morning of January 17, 2020.

"Did you see Babu Owino with a gun?" asked defence lawyer Duncan Okatch.

“No, we were just having conversations with Mr Owino and the next thing l was in an ambulance going to the hospital," DJ Evolve told the court.

The DJ, who was led in his evidence by defence lawyer Okatch, said Mr Owino had been his personal friend since 2017.

When asked by the lawyer if he knew what happened, he said he did not know.

The DJ further told the court that after the incident, Mr Owino was the only one who helped him with his upkeep, including hospital bills and other personal expenses.

The entertainer went on to say that there was no commotion before the shooting and that the lights at B Club had been turned down.

Compelled to testify

The DJ also revealed that he never saw Mr Owino with a firearm in the club.

He told the court that he was not compelled to testify in Mr Owino's defence.

The DJ's testimony was corroborated by Mr Owino's bodyguard, Edwin Gedi Otieno, who said that Mr Owino deposited his gun and nine rounds of ammunition in the club's armoury.

The gun was kept by one Charles Ochieng, the armoury keeper.

Gerdi told the magistrate that Mr Owino's gun could not fire as it had jammed at the Ngong shooting range on January 15, 2020.

Earlier, a ballistics expert who examined the gun, told the court that it could not fire.

The armoury keeper told the court that he kept Mr Owino's gun until 7am on January 17, 2020, when he handed it over to the MP.