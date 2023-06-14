I’d never experienced teargas until I became Senate Minority Leader –Steward Madzayo

It is not easy being where I am, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, has opened up about his arduous task as the Senate Minority Leader.

Addressing journalists during a three-day retreat in Mombasa, Mr Madzayo shared his tumultuous and often risky task as the leader of the minority wing.

According to Mr Madzayo, his work demands that he be on the frontline often-times in attempts to make the voice of the minority legislators heard.

The ODM Senator revealed that he had never encountered teargas until he took the position.

"It is not very easy being where I am. I have had a very peaceful life before as an advocate and a judge," reminisced the Minority Leader.

"Being in the opposition means saying the opposite every time. When they say it is red, you say it is blue."

"I used to see people running from tear gas until I became a victim. I had never experienced teargas but now as the Minority Leader, I can count like 50 times I have been teargassed as it requires me to be at the centre stage."

Alluding to the Finance Bill 2023 stalemate, Mr Madzayo faulted the ruling majority wing, UDA, for subjugating its lawmakers to dance to the government's tune or else face dire consequences.

He warned that coercing the lawmakers, will interfere with their constitutional mandate of public representation much to the detriment of taxpayers, reiterating that lawmakers should be allowed to do their work.

“On our side it is easier as it is not a must to vote in a certain way. Members of parliament must be allowed to do their work without intimidation. The error of issuing threats is long gone. It is absolutely wrong to threaten the parliament.

He expressed concerns over the present administration's insistence on having all committee chairpersons for the Nation Assembly and the Senate come from the Majority side as opposed to considering their professional background.

The former High Court judge turned politician cautioned that, other than affecting service delivery of the various majority chairpersons, it also derails their performance since most of them also serve as deputy persons simultaneously.

“The majority side insisted that chairpersons must come from their side only. Most of them do not even have time to attend the committee meetings because they are a chairperson in one committee and a Vice-chair in another.”