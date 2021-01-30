Prime

I can now breathe again, my nephew saved my life

Fredinah Nzau

Kidney recipient Fredinah Nzau recuperating in a ward after receiving a kidney from her nephew Felix Nzomo at the Kenyatta National Hospital on January 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

In November last year, Fredinah Nzau walked into the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) hoping that the doctors at the facility would give her the kidney transplant she needed.

