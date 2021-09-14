I’m broke, I can’t pay school fees, Mike Sonko tells court

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who has told a court that he is so broke he can neither afford to pay his lawyers nor settle school fees for his children.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

