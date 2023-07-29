Hypocrisy: Senator Cheruiyot takes issue with Uhuru Kenyatta attending Azimio-led memorial

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Bomet East MP Richard Yegon say former President Uhuru Kenyatta should not have attended a memorial for those killed during opposition protests.

Mr Cheruiyot said Mr Kenyatta did not condemn the violence during the recent anti-government protests.

However, defending Mr Kenyatta's show at the opposition prayer meet, former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge said even President William Ruto should have attended the prayer meet.

“Those killed are Kenyans and not foreigners and President Ruto should have attended the memorial service of those killed by police and his Kenya Kwanza brigade because when he was sworn into the office he vowed to protect all Kenyans irrespective of their party affiliations,” said Mr Njoroge.

"For Mr Kenyatta to turn up for the Azimio-led memorial for the victims of the demonstrations is the highest level of hypocrisy," Mr Cheruiyot claimed.

Mr Cheruiyot claimed that the silence of the former President after the private property was destroyed by demonstrators speaks volumes.

The Kericho Senator called on members of the public to shun demonstrations.

"I urge the public to shun demos because the biggest loser will be the voters who engaged in violence," Mr Cheruiyot said.

Mr Yegon said it was unfortunate that lives and property had been lost in the violence leading to the loss of livelihoods, businesses, and job opportunities in that could have been avoided through peaceful picketing as provided for by the constitution.

Mr Yegon said: "Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga did not visit police officers who were injured by the Azimio demonstrators while on duty."

Mr Kenyatta joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and other Azimio leaders in a memorial held in Nairobi on Thursday, kicking off a political storm.

Mr Kenyatta has, however, refuted the claims saying he backed the demonstrations but that he was not the one bankrolling its activities.

Dr Ruto has said he is ready to meet Mr Odinga to discuss issues affecting the country but there would be no handshake or power-sharing deal.