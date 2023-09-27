Human Rights group questions CA board chairperson's academic credentials

The Commission for Human Rights and Justice has questioned the academic credentials of chairperson of Communication Authority board Mary Wambui who was appointed by President William Ruto in December last year.

In a letter seen by the Nation, the human rights group has written to the Kenya Methodist University (Kemu), where Ms Wambui has stated in her Curriculum Vitae she attained her undergraduate, for more details on her credentials.

In the letter addressed to the academic and research affairs, the group wants the learning institution to furnish it with details of the academic credentials of Ms Wambui.

The letter signed by the Executive Director Julius Ogogoh, the group wants the university to provide it with certified copies of the examination transcripts of Ms Wambui, the graduation booklet and also to confirm whether the university awarded ‘upper second class qualification in Business Administration ’ as indicated by Ms Wambui in her Curriculum Vitae.

“The aforementioned claims to have undertaken a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration-Upper second class in the year 2005-2008 in your esteemed institution, claims which some members of the public claim to be nothing short of fluttery words to win the confidence of the office she holds,” reads the letter by Mr Ogogoh.

“As the commission which is obligated to inquire about the status and capacity of leaders to be entrusted to hold such position of authority, in light of the foregoing we therefore implore your good office to confirm if indeed the subject matter was a student,” further reads the letter.

The university, through the registrar academic affairs Lucy Ikiara, in an email response to the activist dated September 22 seen by Nation has asked the group to provide more details of Ms Wambui so that they can facilitate their request.

“I am writing to request your office to furnish us with details of Ms Mary Wambui to facilitate the verification process,” Dr Ikiara says in an email to the human rights group and copied to the Vice chancellor Professor David Gichoya.

The university wants the group to furnish it with student registration number, which is the unique identifier of all students, and a copy of the certificate and transcripts that Ms Wambui submitted to them.

“We have noted the CV attached has not captured critical information to facilitate the process,” Dr Ikiara says in the email response.

In her Curriculum Vitae, Ms Wambui states that she hold Bachelor of Science: Business Administration, Upper Second Class from Kenya Methodist University which she attained between the period of 2005-2008.

Mr Ogogoh has challenged the appointment of Ms Wambui in the Civil Division, Milimani court with the case set for hearing in November 14.

Apart from the case by Mr Ogogoh, Ms Wambui is facing another case in court that was filed by Evans Momanyi in December last year.

In his case, Mr Momanyi is challenging Wambui’s competency on grounds that she has not met all mandatory requirements of the Kenya Information and Communication Act Number 2 of 1998 as any person appointed to that office must be a degree holder.

He also claims Ms Wambui has failed the integrity test on the basis of a Ksh2.2 billion tax evasion case against her that is pending in the Anti-corruption Court.

According to the activist, the President’s decision to appoint Ms Wambui was irregular, illegal and an outright abuse of the law.

Ms Wambui was on December 1 appointed by President William Ruto to serve as the Communication Authority of Kenya board chairperson for a period of three years.

As the chairperson of the Communication Authority board, Ms Wambui is responsible for overseeing the operation of the agency that has made headlines recently following the suspension of Director-General Ezra Chiloba.