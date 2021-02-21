How Turkey could help Kenya resolve regional tiffs

Could Turkey be the Horn of Africa’s go-to in resolving perennial tiffs between countries?

Depending on who you ask, the answers may vary. But most experts on the Horn of Africa say Turkey’s near-neutral engagement with the region may be influential in future dispute resolution.

Last week, opposition politicians in Somalia heavily criticised the international community for supposedly sitting on its hands as the federal government unleashed the police on demonstrators. They were marching the streets of Mogadishu against President Mohamed Farmaajo’s failure to hold elections on time.

“When will internationals understand they are legitimising the subversion of our nascent federal system,” posed former Prime Minister Hassan Khaire, one of the opposition contenders seeking to replace his erstwhile boss Farmaajo.

“Villa Somalia is intimidating forces which are no longer doing their main job of bringing security to our citizens,” Mr Khaire said, referring to the official residence of the Somali President.

He spoke after tanks run by a special elite squad of the Somali police rolled in town and crushed a protest.

Critics were quick to point out that the tanks were donated by Turkey and operated by Haram’ad, an elite squad of police trained by the Turkish military. Turkey did not comment on the crushing of protests but appended a signature on a joint statement issued by the International Community, calling for restraint and dialogue.

Turkey’s roles in Somalia

Despite the perceived misuse of Turkey’s equipment, some analysts think Ankara’s continued entry into the Horn of Africa can be helpful for the region’s own conflicts in future.

Umut Çağrı Sarı, a Turkish analyst said the accusations were political and mask the role Ankara has played in rebuilding Somalia.

“Blaming Turkey due to increasing political tensions in Somalia is quite regrettable and intentional,” he argued on Twitter on Friday.

“Seemingly, the unwarranted and unjustified tweets in social media held by the opposition parties are directly targeting Turkey's constructive role in Somalia.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (then as Prime Minister) was the first non-African high-profile leader to visit Mogadishu in 2011, before the creation of the Federal Government. At the time, Sheikh Sharif Ahmed was President and the country was facing famine. Today, Ahmed is challenging Farmaajo but both see Turkey as friendly.

Since then, Turkey has spent about $1 billion in Somalia on humanitarian aid and security support, according to figures from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Experts think the deeper role Turkey has in Somalia and the region could be useful in convincing leaders to rebuild relations between Kenya and Somalia.

Strategic placement

At a panel discussion hosted by Horn Centre for Security Analysis, an affiliate of the Africa Policy Institute, observers agreed Turkey’s apparent good relations with all of the Horn of Africa’s countries can be an asset.

“The way Turkey is placing itself in Africa is very strategic. In Somalia, they are running the largest seaport for the next two decades. They are also involved in security training for Somalia,” said Wangeci Chege, lcturer of International Law and Humanitarian Law at the USIU-Africa.

“Kenya can seek engagement with Turkey by targeting these crucial sectors of influence. I see there are opportunities for shared training in security sector, an opportunity for Turkey to collaborate with Kenya in training security forces. We just need to make the first-mover advantage work for us,” she told the panel discussion on Thursday in Nairobi, referring to a business strategy where a company or oganisation becomes the first to introduce a product or service.

With Somalia having cut diplomatic ties with Kenya last December, experts saw Turkey’s relations with both Nairobi and Mogadishu as a crucial influence to ensure the frostiness does not last.

“Turkey’s influence in Somalia is very important. We could use it to discuss mediation for our boundary dispute,” said Dr Patrick Maluki, Lecturer of Diplomacy at the University of Nairobi. He was referring to the case which Somalia sued Kenya at the International Court of Justice over a maritime boundary.

The case is due for hearing in March but options for mediation are not entirely ruled out.

Need for policies

Maluki said, however, that Kenya will need a policy of engagement with Turkey and could market itself as a peace island in the region.

“Cooperation is the future of our region, not isolation because the nation-state as we know it no longer means much for our people. Turkey supports local African solutions for African problems and has used humanitarian responses as a tool for influence,” said Dr Ahmed Hashi, a political analyst on the Horn of Africa.

“Kenya can take advantage of this appointing a special envoy for Somalia who can then engage Turkey, because the office holder will have the mandate to engage with Somalia’s partners.”

Turkey’s entry in Africa has risen significantly from just 12 embassies in 2002 to 44 in 2020, with the country establishing ties in all of the Horn of Africa including Kenya and Somalia, where it built the largest embassy on the continent.

“The economic and commercial potential and geopolitical weight of the rapidly developing continent in several areas has started to attract a vast number of countries and investors to Africa in recent years,” says a policy statement posted on the website of Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Constructed on a historical foundation, Turkey's Africa policy involves establishing political, humanitarian, economic and cultural relations on bilateral, regional, continental and global levels.”

Since becoming Prime Minister and later President, Mr Erdogan has toured 28 African countries, including Kenya in 2016, from 2005 when he first visited Africa.

An observer member of the African Union, Turkey is also a member of the African Development Bank and signed a ‘strategic partnership’ agreement with the AU. Its trade with Africa grew from $5.4 billion in 2003 to $25.6 billion 2019 with Africa.

But while appearing friendly, observers say Turkey is not gullible, which may be informing its neutral stance on Somalia’s politics.

“They have longterm strategic planning. In 20 years’ time, there will be a different picture,” said Dr Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, who analyses political events in the Horn of Africa.

“They don’t want to make business of current politicians (In Somalia), because they are fully aware that the current Somali political elite are a bunch of pseudo-leaders and have conflict of loyalty,” he told the Nation.