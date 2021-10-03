Raphael Tuju
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Tuju is testing international law with Sh3.1bn civil suit against EADB

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Besides demanding Sh3.1 billion as damages for the alleged violation of contract, the legal ramifications of this suit are much deeper.
  • Tuju’s case will be the first time that the East African Court of Justice is being asked to look at the EADB charter.

Kenyan politician Raphael Tuju recently filed an interesting case at the East African Court of Justice that will certainly test the concept of immunity from lawsuits by international organisations and their employees.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.