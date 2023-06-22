How to create an effective work-life balance

Is work-life balance possible? One can achieve work-life balance by creating a routine and being mindful of your own needs.

Work-life balance is having a sense of control over the number of hours you work in a week and the number of hours you spend on non-work activities.

At the heart of work-life balance lies a simple concept, creating room for your professional responsibilities and personal needs.

This to some, might mean making time for family and friends, while for others it might mean carving out time to pursue hobbies or passions outside of work. Regardless of what this looks like for you, the key is to be mindful of your own needs and create a routine that works for you.

Having a work-life balance has some pros;

Prevents burnout

Anyone routinely exposed to high levels of stress, whether work-related or not can get burnout and with symptoms of exhaustion, depression, and isolation.

Physical and mental exhaustion can obliterate the joy of your career, family interactions, and friendships.

When you can maintain a healthy balance between your work and your personal life, you are less likely to feel overwhelmed or stressed out by your job. This can lead to improved productivity, creativity, and overall job satisfaction.

Improve your physical and mental health.

How we think, act, feel, make choices, and relate to others, is greatly affected by our psychological, emotional, and social well-being.

When you can achieve a healthy balance between work and play, you are more likely to make healthier choices in both your professional and personal lives. You are also less likely to suffer from conditions like depression, anxiety, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

When you set aside time to do things you love, it will help improve both your physical health and mental health. You lower your risk of illness, manage stress, and increase your energy by prioritising self-care.

Improve your relationships

In our fast-paced world with so many demands and limited time, achieving a work-life balance is many’s dream.

When you can have a healthy, balanced relationship between your professional and personal life, you are more likely to have fulfilling and supportive relationships with both your family and friends.

You are also less likely to end up resentful of the people closest to you because you will have plenty of time for them outside of work.

Using time management techniques like setting priorities, limiting distractions, and scheduling your activities may be a way to achieve work-life balance.

If you have an important meeting at work or need to get some errands done after hours, mark it on your calendar so that you can plan around them and avoid interference with other aspects of your life.

Learning to say no, to achieve work-life balance. Whether it is an extra project at work, a social engagement that conflicts with your schedule, or a family obligation, knowing when to decline can help you maintain the boundaries necessary for a healthy work-life balance.