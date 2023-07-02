How Supreme Court has fenced Daniel Moi’s vast empire from angry litigants

It is now official. You cannot sue the estate of President Moi for the wrongs he did when he was in power. The 3-2 decision taken by the Supreme Court this week in the case where Moi’s first detainee, Stephen Mwangi Muriithi, wanted Moi to be found liable for his business losses frees the multibillion-shilling empire from litigants’ reach. They have put up a fence.

For those unfamiliar with this old saga, let me recount. Moi and two senior-most Special Branch (now known as National Intelligence Service) officers, director James Kanyotu and deputy director Muriithi, were business partners. Shortly after Moi became President, Muriithi decided to have the partnership dissolved. We don’t know why.

By then, they owned Nairobi’s Fourways Towers (along Muindi Mbingu Street opposite Jevanjee Gardens), where Muriithi and Kanyotu had a 40 per cent stake each, Moi had a 19 per cent stake while Sadru Alibhai, the chairman of Marshalls Kenya Ltd, owned one per cent. Muriithi claimed the group owned Moi Avenue’s Rupani House and Kimathi Street’s Kenwood House.

Another company, Mokamu Limited, owned a 1,020-acre farm in Solai. Muriithi also alleged in court that he was a co-shareholder with Moi and Kanyotu in Sheraton Limited, a company that used to own Corner House, Nairobi.

As Muriithi and Moi started falling out, he was retired from the intelligence service and transferred to the Ministry of Livestock, where he was to become the general manager of Uplands Bacon Factory.

He refused to move without a fight, and in September 1981, he sued the government for wrongful dismissal and contended that his retirement from the intelligence service was illegal.

After suing the government, Muriithi was detained without trial from May 27, 1982, following an order signed by then Minister of State James Gichuru. He was released on September 15, 1985. Unbeknown to the public then was the underlying property war between Moi, Kanyotu and Muriithi. A week after Muriithi’s detention, his lawyer George Khaminwa was arrested and detained on June 4, 1982.

While Muriithi and his lawyer were in detention, the properties were sold and he was only given Sh5 million from the sale of Corner House.

The question has been whether Muriithi should have sued the State or President Moi. While the majority of Supreme Court judges – P.M. Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola – felt Muriithi ought to have sued the State, a dissenting opinion by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim and Njoki Ndung’u held that Moi used the State apparatus to settle personal scores with his former business partner “after [Muriithi] sought to dissolve his business entities with the former President”.

But rather than resolve the matter, President Moi, who opposed the dissolution, engineered Muriithi’s detention using James Gichuru, his minister of State. The dissenting view was that Moi was liable.

Justice Ibrahim felt that Moi should not be aided to escape: “I find great difficulty in seeing how the Minister of Internal Security could have detained the appellant, the former President Moi’s partner, for three years and the former President to have not been aware… the authority the President had at that time, the nexus created by the detention Order, the resultant interference of the appellants personal liberty and the deprivation of his right to property are too glaring for me sitting on this Bench to turn a blind eye.”

By agreeing with the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court’s majority decision means that President Moi’s estate will not have to compensate the estate of the former detainee for unlawful detention and loss of property that they jointly owned. They argued that there was minimal documentary evidence to back his case.

While Muriithi claimed that the properties were sold in his absence, he failed to show the court the transaction documents. Moi took advantage of Muriithi’s lack of documents and invoked the principle that “he who alleges must prove”.

Moi knew that Muriithi would have no access to such records. This paucity was apparent in Muriithi’s affidavit, where he said on the amount transacted: “That these are the estimates I have for the properties in question which I arrive at – conscientiously and to the best of my personal knowledge and experience.”

Again, Moi did not rebut Muriithi’s argument by producing incriminating documents. If he had done that, he would have given Muriithi access to transaction records and thus aided him by default. It was also interesting that the current owners of the properties did not seek to be enjoined.

The Court of Appeal – and later the Supreme Court – wondered why Muriithi did not produce evidence to show the properties that were sold: “Evidence ought to have been adduced on what properties were sold, to whom they were sold, at what consideration, and when sales took place.”

In his dissenting judgment, Justice Ibrahim observed: "The appellant stated that due to his detention, he was not able to gain access to all the necessary documents to prove his case."

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Njoki Ndung'u felt the Supreme Court has a duty to help litigants "disadvantaged by factors outside his/her control" and that this was such a chance.

“I am of the view that it is not in the interest of justice to deny effective remedies to an appellant who had exercised all due diligence in pursuit of his cause,” said Justice Ndung'u.

It was Justice Ndung’u’s opinion that the Supreme Court should not “shut its eyes to the fact that the detention as evidenced, violated the deceased’s rights to personal liberty...[T]his court ought to have come to his aid whether or not Attorney-General or the State in the suit were parties to the suit, and provided effective remedies.”

One can only sympathise with Muriithi, for the documents the courts wanted him to table were held by Moi. He argued that his detention “was not for the purpose of preservation of public security but to secure personal and ulterior commercial advantage and to interfere with the former's liberties and rights”.

At first, Justice Jean Gacheche had agreed with Muriithi and awarded him Sh50 million for being denied his fundamental rights and Sh80 million for losing his properties. The import of Gacheche’s ruling was that Moi could also be sued in his personal capacity by detainees who felt that he, and not the State, was personally responsible. Muriithi’s lawyer had argued that breach of fundamental rights was not the responsibility of the State only – that “even individuals could be liable”.

While overturning the High Court order, the Court of Appeal had, at first, found that Justice Gacheche’s ruling contradicted another High Court ruling by Justice Zacchaeus Chesoni, which held that Muriithi was legally detained and that the correct procedure had been followed. The Court of Appeal held that “the detention order was issued by the Minister in Charge of Internal Affairs in the Office of the President – not the President himself. It was an act of the State. So …. the same matter, namely the illegality of [Muriithi's] detention, could not be reopened before another judge of the High Court. In sum, the legality of [Muriithi’s] detention was res judicata and the later finding by Gacheche, J. was of no moment.”

By going to the Supreme Court, Muriithi wanted the highest court to distinguish between the person of the President and the State. But the Supreme Court has told Muriithi that he should have sued the Attorney-General, not Moi. They reminded him that former Cabinet minister Kenneth Matiba, who lost his wealth after detention, won his case by suing the Attorney-General rather than Moi.

“We must distinguish the Matiba decision from this one…and whereas President Moi was alleged to have been the author of the detention, no claim against him was made directly as was the case here…such an approach does not meet the favour of the law,” the majority held.

What the Supreme Court told Muriithi’s Estate was that the violation that was done to him was by the State – “for which compensation should ideally be awarded to the estate of the deceased against the State”. But the Supreme Court was surprised that he never sued the State: “For reasons unknown to us, [Muriithi] has never sued or even sought to enjoin the Attorney-General or any other State Organ to these proceedings. We are therefore faced with considerable difficulty on how to apportion liability …against a person or agency that has never been party to these proceedings."

In his dissenting opinion, Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, also detained by President Moi, argued that failing to enjoin the State and Attorney-General “was not fatal to the appellant’s claims”. He argues it was not a requirement in constitutional cases that the Attorney-General had to be respondent.

Justice Ibrahim appreciated that Muriithi may not have had access to documents to help his case.

“What frequently happens is that victims of such violations have their access to vital information hampered. This is done in order to curtail the victim’s ability to effectively pursue the challenges in court,” he said.

“I take judicial notice that during this time, it was well recorded that President Moi was all powerful and had control over branch of government. His was a dictatorial state. Further, it is well documented that Former President Moi used arrests and detention without charge to repress his opponents and deemed adversaries."

It appears that Justice Ndungu was unhappy that the Supreme Court had allowed Moi to get away from personal liability – even when he was a direct beneficiary of Muriithi's detention: “It is important for the State to be consistently aware that past conduct of its officials and agents will no longer remain unpunished.