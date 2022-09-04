How State evaded lawsuits to launch new number plates

The decision by the government to launch digital vehicle registration number plates this week circumvented a protracted legal row fuelled by competing financial interests that have for years stalled the project.

The registration plates have features that will help in tracing car ownership, thus curbing crime.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru on Monday announced that the new digital plates will be produced at one of the government’s security agencies and not by a private entity as was initially envisaged.

Competing contractors have in the past eight years moved to court every time the government attempted to award a tender for production of the digital plates, leaving production of the registration plates by the State as one of only few available legal options to implement the plan.

The announcement that caught many by surprise, including the companies fighting in court since 2013 to clinch the mouthwatering Sh4.1 billion revenue contract, was done with little fanfare.

It brought to an end one of the longest-running lawsuits that has stood in the way of a project intended to modernise Kenya’s vehicle registration system.

Billions saved

The current system is prone to abuse by criminals and unscrupulous car dealers who use single registration documents for several cars and also divert vehicles on transit to neighbouring countries into the local market without paying duty.

“What is in court only prevents us from awarding a tender to any company to produce the plates on our behalf, which was the plan all along, but it does not prevent us from doing it ourselves,” a senior security official said on condition of anonymity so that he could discuss the matter freely as it is still pending in court.

Motorists have the next 18 months to acquire the new plates at a cost of Sh3,000 per vehicle. The new plan potentially saves taxpayers billions of shillings that the government would have paid to the contractors.

The new plates will have anti-counterfeit features that include holograms, watermarks, and laser markers.

They will be part of a wider security system that includes new-generation driving licences and a Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) that is used to manage vehicle acquisition and transfers.

This will not only check against double registration of vehicles but also make it easy for security agencies to get, on the spot, all the details they require about any vehicle through a link to a central government database.

By simply scanning a number plate with a hand-held digital device, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will instantly obtain the name of the owner of the vehicle, the registration number, engine and chassis numbers and a history of previous owners.

There are 4.8 million vehicles on Kenyan roads. About 126,000 were imported last year alone, continuing an upward trajectory of about 14 percent increase in vehicle importations per year since 2015, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

“When the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) calls on Kenyans to change the plates, let us obey and get it done within those 18 months,” said Mr Mucheru during the launch of the new plates.

“The work is part of the reforms initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2019 Dusit attack,” said Dr Matiang’i at the event that took place inside the heavily fortified General Service Unit (GSU) Recce headquarters in Ruiru.

All vehicles, trailers, tractors, heavy moveable machinery and motorcycles will get the digital number plates.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) in conjunction with Kenya Prisons and the NTSA will spearhead the project.

Launch of the digital number plates gained impetus after the National Security Advisory Committee took charge of the situation immediately after the Dusit terror attack.

This is after it emerged that Ali Salim Gichunge, the ringleader of the attack, had driven into the complex using a car whose number plates were similar to another vehicle that was impounded in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

At that time, the government had for six years been trying to roll out the new number plates but vested interests by companies fighting for the lucrative tender had completely stalled the process.

Top on the list of protagonists fighting for the tender were Tropical Technologies Limited and MIG International.

The long-running conflict began in February 2015 when the Interior ministry advertised a tender for the supply of vehicle number plate blanks and hot stamping foils for the new digital plates.

Tropical Technologies Limited, which had for a long time been providing number plate blanks for the plates being phased out, applied for the tender and lost.

MIG International replaced Tropical Technologies as the key supplier of blanks for the new-generation plates while EHA Hoffmann International was contracted to produce hot stamping foils for the new plates.

Tender stopped

Aggrieved, Tropical filed petitions all the way to the High Court, which ordered the Interior Ministry to award it the tender to supply number plate blanks in 2017.

Compelled by the courts,, the Ministry signed a supply contract with Tropical in November of the same year.

Everything froze after this, until May 2019 when the government advertised a new tender for the supply of the same items it had awarded Tropical, MIG International and EHA Hoffman International.

Tropical immediately rushed to court to stop the new tender.

“The said advertisement was illegal, irregular and amounted to direct infringement of its contractual rights reserved by the existing contract between itself and the second respondent,” argued the company.

Caught in a tight corner, the government once again retreated from attempting to contract an external company to roll out the project.

Own production

However, unknown to those who were fighting for the tender, the State began shipping in machines and production lines after deciding to roll out the project on its own.

This secret was let out in August 2020 when President Uhuru Kenyatta, while on a visit to the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru, mentioned it in his unwritten speech.

“I commend the advanced efforts of the State Department for Correctional Service under the leadership of Dr Matiang’i and the PS, through the Prison Industries, for establishing a highly secure automated number plates production line,” said the President.

“The production line will not only guarantee security and quality of motor vehicles registration plates, but also promote local production and manufacturing,” he added.

Swift reaction

The President’s speech immediately drew a reaction from the companies that were fighting to be awarded the tender in court.

Activist Okiya Omtatah, now the Senator-elect for Kakamega, joined the fray with a legal suit of his own.

He challenged the decision by the government to start its own production line while some companies had already shipped in machines for the same purpose.

“It is both unreasonable and wasteful to the extent that it seeks to procure an entire production plant whose installed capacity will never be utilised while abandoning fully serviceable new machinery lying idle at Kamiti and waiting to be rolled out, and which the government acquired between 2013 and 2015 for more than Sh1 billion,” said Mr Omtatah.