How SGR project leaves society more unequal than before

Madaraka Express passengers

In this file picture Madaraka Express passengers wash hands as they observe social distancing before heading to board the train.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  The Conversation

In 2014, Kenya started to construct a new railway to connect the Mombasa Port with the interior and on to landlocked Uganda and Rwanda. Today the Standard Gauge Railway stops abruptly at Naivasha, 120km northwest of Nairobi. Ultimately it is planned to reach the border with Uganda at Malaba, helping to connect East Africa’s regional transport and trade.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.