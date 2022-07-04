How security guard aided Sh2.3 million Prime Bank robbery

A former security guard was involved in a robbery incident at a Prime Bank branch in Nakuru in January, a CCTV footage filed in court shows.

The robbers made away with an estimated Sh2.3 million and staff lost mobile phones.

Documents filed in court by the police said Mr Tobias Juma Mukhuyu, who was arrested in Bungoma County early this week and charged in court on Wednesday, was seen in the footage opening the main door of the bank for his accomplices.

After entering the banking hall, the robbers commandeered the staff to the toilets and locked them inside before they ransacked the drawers and stole Sh2.3 million.

The guard denied three counts of robbery with violence and failing to prevent a felony.

The former security guard was traced and arrested at Nashianda in Bungoma county following investigations and the CCTV footage.

Police claim he was the architect of the robbery.

Some of his accomplices were charged earlier and the court directed the case to be consolidated.

The court also heard that he stole a mobile phone from Ms Doreen Ndiga valued at Sh28,000 which he denied.

The accused further denied stealing a mobile phone from Irene Nkiritea valued Sh15,000.

On the third count, the charge sheet stated that being an employee of KK Security he failed to prevent the robbery committed by Collins Oyange and Enock Baraza.

The court ordered him to post cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 11 and hearing has been set for September 15.

Court documents show Mr Onyange and Mr Baraza, jointly with others not before the court, while armed with crude weapons and fake firearms, robbed the bank of Sh2.3 million on January 22.

They are also accused of using violence during the robbery that left a bank employee with serious injuries.

Mr Onyange and Mr Baraza face additional charges of threatening to use force while robbing four bank employees of their mobile phones valued at Sh76,000.

At least five men are alleged to have taken part in the daytime robbery at the bank, located at West Side Mall on Kenyatta Avenue.