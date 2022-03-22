How police boss daughter was killed by Nairobi matatu

A traffic court on Monday heard how the daughter of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua was killed through the recklessness of a city bus driver.

Nelly Waithera, who was 25 years old, died in June last year after she was sandwiched between two matatus.

Police Constable Peter Ndirangu, from the Central Police Station in Nairobi, took the court through CCTV footage of the accident.

PC Ndirangu explained to Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu that Waithera was squeezed between two buses at the junction Tom Mboya Street and Murang’a Lane in Nairobi.

“The City Shuttle bus driver is seen reversing the public service vehicle without due care,” PC Ndirangu said, pointing to the vehicle, whose movements were captured by CCTV cameras.

The footage placed the accused, Patrick Macharia Magu, at the scene of the accident.

Mr Magu faces the charge of causing death through dangerous driving. PC Ndirangu produced other documents to corroborate his testimony.

“The victim of the accident was sandwiched between the two PSV vehicles KBR 065B (driven by Mr Magu) and KBL 744L, which was stationary,” PC Ndirangu testified.

He said Mr Magu was reversing the bus without caring about other road users.

PC Ndirangu told the magistrate that Mr Magu was arrested and detained as police investigated the accident.

PC Ndirangu said Mr Magu was driving a bus operated by KMO Sacco.

“The suspect reversed the motor vehicle dangerously without due care for other road users and sandwiched a pedestrian, namely Nelly Waithera, between (the bus) another motor vehicle,” the officer told the court.

He said Waithera suffered serious injuries and succumbed on her way to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

PC Ndirangu added that Mr Magu, on realising his mistake, abandoned the bus at the scene and fled from justice.

He has denied causing the death of Waithera on June 17, 2021.

He is out on bond.