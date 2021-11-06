Martha Koome

Chief Justice and and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya Martha Koome. 

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Martha Koome’s search for 500 new employees collected 60,000 CVs

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The CJ acknowledged that some candidates were unable to log into the portal because of high traffic.
  • JSC has extended the application window for another five days, starting on Monday, November 8, to Friday, November 12.

More than 60,000 Kenyans are competing to fill 563 job vacancies announced by the Judiciary recently, pointing to the unemployment crisis in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.